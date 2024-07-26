12,879 Shares in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Informatica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,702,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Informatica by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Informatica by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

NYSE:INFA opened at $23.99 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124 in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

