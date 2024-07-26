1,475 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $85,704,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $37,684,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,645,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $14,669,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $14,011,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 2.1 %

Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.66. 393,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.00. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $254.78. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

