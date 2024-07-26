1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Stock Price Down 1.8%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 19,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 5,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70.
1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter.
1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.
