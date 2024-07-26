21,523 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Acquired by Delap Wealth Advisory LLC

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

WOOF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 1,264,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,467. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

