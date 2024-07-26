25,014 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,014 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.