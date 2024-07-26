2,695 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WIRE. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE remained flat at $289.84 on Friday. 266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,575. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $150.51 and a 1-year high of $295.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.44. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

