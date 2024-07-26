2,775 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 393.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 59,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,506 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,030,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.3 %

CYBR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.68. The company had a trading volume of 222,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,136. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.34 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

