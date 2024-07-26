278 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CI. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.18. 151,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,083. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.87 and its 200 day moving average is $337.27. The stock has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

