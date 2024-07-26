29,659 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Bought by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $308,701,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $34,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after buying an additional 449,732 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after buying an additional 352,609 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 282,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

