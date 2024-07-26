301 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030,247 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after buying an additional 659,299 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after buying an additional 570,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,615,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT traded up $6.80 on Friday, reaching $329.02. 397,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,103. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $347.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.36.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

