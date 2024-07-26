3,343 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,660,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,886,778. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

