3,575 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.1 %

COLM stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 159,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,385. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

