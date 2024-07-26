3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $35,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $23.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.14. The company had a trading volume of 32,713,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,272. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $128.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

