5,138 Shares in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,138 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 335,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 218,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 89,165 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

JHX stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.71. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

