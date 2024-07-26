5,627 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.10 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

