6,900 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 1.7 %

PACCAR stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $99.24. 3,091,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PACCAR

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.