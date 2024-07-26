715 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,617,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,402,000 after buying an additional 544,767 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,495,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,002,000 after acquiring an additional 738,579 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,069,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,573 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.