7,745 Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Bought by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLUT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,864.33.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.63. 379,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,856. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.06. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

