8,965 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.29 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.