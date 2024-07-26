93,700 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 93,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after buying an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $26.03 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

