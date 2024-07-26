9,700 Shares in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Bought by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valaris by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,177,000 after acquiring an additional 120,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valaris by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Valaris by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VAL shares. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Valaris Stock Performance

Valaris stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.04. 131,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $81.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.