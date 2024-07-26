A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.950-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A. O. Smith also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.29.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

