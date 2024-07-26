Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.09

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1660534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 22.09.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($5.01) million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Aberdeen International

About Aberdeen International

In other news, insider Stan Bharti purchased 780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Insiders have bought 1,177,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

