Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.09

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1660534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Aberdeen International Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 22.09.
Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($5.01) million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Aberdeen International
About Aberdeen International
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
Further Reading
