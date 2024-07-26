Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Declares Dividend of GBX 13.60

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,628 ($21.06). The stock had a trading volume of 300,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,544.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.42. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1,126 ($14.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,638.48 ($21.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,376.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 17.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,514 ($19.58) per share, for a total transaction of £14,897.76 ($19,267.67). Corporate insiders own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

