Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 196.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 988,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $342,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $4,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,021. The company has a market capitalization of $205.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.85. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.