Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Acerinox Price Performance

ANIOY opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Acerinox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

