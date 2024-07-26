Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,395,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,608.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,435,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,797 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.