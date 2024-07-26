Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Singular Research

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Singular Research from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Acme United’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

ACU opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. Acme United has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $141.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Acme United had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acme United will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $314,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $314,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $49,125.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $658,194. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acme United by 117.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acme United by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acme United by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

