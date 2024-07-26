AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 81.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,371 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 279.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $4,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,304,000 after buying an additional 818,241 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 278.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 278,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 594,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 91,772 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHCO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

