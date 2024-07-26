Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 22,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 123,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Adventus Mining Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

