Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,850 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,128. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

