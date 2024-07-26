Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 67,478 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,478 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 297,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,193 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 535,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE MUI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.31. 66,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.