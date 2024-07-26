Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 67,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VCV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 61,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,065. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.