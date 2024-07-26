Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,745 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.52. The company had a trading volume of 971,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,945. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

