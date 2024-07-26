Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 515.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,585 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,437.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,039,000 after buying an additional 959,594 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after buying an additional 601,031 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $140.91. 1,853,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,735. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.66. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

