Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,223 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Avangrid worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $75,620,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Avangrid by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $30,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 147,108 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 797,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGR

Avangrid Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.