Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. 76,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.