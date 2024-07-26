Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.55.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.3 %

S&P Global stock traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $489.79. 823,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $498.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.75 and its 200-day moving average is $436.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.