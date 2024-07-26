Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,035 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.72. 3,178,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,668. The company has a market cap of $568.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

