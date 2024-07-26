Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 235,832 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,832 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of AGNC Investment worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,853,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,251,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $102,280. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

