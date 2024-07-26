Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 72,914 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 72,914 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $131,000.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 55,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,423. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $735,314.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,039,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,131,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 141,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,501 in the last 90 days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.