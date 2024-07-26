Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,930 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,930 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.43. 50,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,995. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

