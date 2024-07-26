Aecon Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Aecon Group Trading Up 4.3 %

ARE opened at C$14.80 on Friday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.70. The stock has a market cap of C$921.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Paradigm Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.