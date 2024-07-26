Aecon Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Aecon Group Trading Up 4.3 %
ARE opened at C$14.80 on Friday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.70. The stock has a market cap of C$921.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
