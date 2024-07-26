aelf Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $289.09 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000467 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,902,637 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

