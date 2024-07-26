AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $7.39 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 51,709 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

