AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading Down 0.1%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 346,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 274,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $277.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

Get AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 883.2% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.