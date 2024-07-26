Aion Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $942,801.30 and approximately $28.80 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00075705 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00018326 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009086 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

