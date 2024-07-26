Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Albertsons Companies

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.