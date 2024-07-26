Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Hits New 1-Year High at $244.51

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $244.51 and last traded at $244.51, with a volume of 3630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

