Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ARE traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.96. The stock had a trading volume of 920,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average is $120.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.